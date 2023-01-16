Crimson Tide remains ranked No. 4 in Week 11 AP Poll

For the second week in a row, the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked No. 4 in the NCAAM AP poll.

None of the top three teams lost last week so it was unlikely the Tide was ever going to move up, but, Alabama did beat the No. 15 Arkansas Razorbacks by 15 on the road and the LSU Tigers by 40 in the week.

While it doesn’t even seem like they need it, the schedule loosens up a little bit over the next few weeks for the Tide as their next three SEC opponents are Vanderbilt, Missouri and Mississippi State. After that, Alabama will play Oklahoma in the SEC/Big 12 Challenge.

If Nate Oats’s squad continues to play at this level they will be a legitimate national title contender. Roll Tide!

🚨 New AP POLL! 1. Houston

2. Kansas

3. Purdue

4. Alabama

5. UCLA

6. Gonzaga

7. Texas

8. Xavier

9. Tennessee

10. Virginia — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) January 16, 2023

Alabama Morning Drive: Weekend results for Alabama athletics

NFL AP All-Pro First and Second Teams feature six former Crimson Tide players

