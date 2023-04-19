Crimson Tide ranked No. 2 in ESPN 2023 College Football Power Index

The Alabama football program has a few question marks that need to be addressed heading into the 2023 season. Replacing guys like Bryce Young and Jahmyr Gibbs is no easy task, but when you recruit the way Nick Saban does, there is always a plan in place. Expect the Tide to lean much more on the offensive line and running backs this season to help make up for some of the inexperience at quarterback.

The Tide will also have two new coordinators in Tommy Rees and Kevin Steele this year. They were both considered strong hires, but it is yet to be seen how they will perform in 2023.

Despite all of the uncertainties looming in Tuscaloosa, the ESPN’s 2023 College Football Power Index ranks the Tide as the second-best team in the country behind only the Ohio State Buckeyes.

The FPI gives the Tide a projected record of 11.1 wins and 1.6 losses, meaning they will almost certainly be back in playoff contention again (62.1% chance). They are given a 13.6% chance of going undefeated in 2023 with a 100% chance of winning at least six games. Georgia does have a slight edge over the Tide with a 49.3% chance of winning the conference to Alabama’s 40.9%.

What is interesting, though, is that Alabama is given a 20.4% chance of winning the national title which is 1.3% higher than the Bulldogs. As is currently stands, the FPI seems to think that Alabama, Georgia and Ohio State stand head and shoulders above the rest of CFB.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to monitor how Alabama football progresses throughout the spring.

