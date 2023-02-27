Crimson Tide rank No. 2 in the last AP Poll before March

Despite everything that has taken place on and off the court this season, the Alabama Crimson Tide are ranked No. 2 in the country with less than two weeks to go until Selection Sunday. The Tide survived a very hostile environment against the South Carolina Gamecocks on Wednesday before earning a huge home win against the Razorbacks on Saturday

Even though the Crimson Tide will be thrilled to have earned the No. 2 spot in this week’s AP Poll, they still have their eyes set on the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness. They trail only the Houston Cougars, who they beat earlier in the year, with the Kansas Jayhawks not far behind. In fact, the Jayhawks received more first-place votes than the Tide this week.

However, before the Tide can worry about the tournament they must close out the conference season strong. The Tide need to win one of their last two games against either Auburn or Texas A&M to become the SEC regular season champions for the second time in four years under head coach Nate Oats.

Alabama will be back in action on Wednesday evening as they host the struggling Auburn Tigers for senior night.

AP top 10: 1. Houston (49)

2. Alabama (5)

3. Kansas (8)

4. UCLA

5. Purdue

6. Marquette

7. Baylor

8. Arizona

9. Texas

10. Gonzaga — Mike Rodak (@mikerodak) February 27, 2023

Where Alabama ranks in ESPN's Basketball Power Index entering final week of regular season

Crimson Tide climb back to No. 2 in the last AP Poll before March

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire