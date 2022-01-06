Crimson Tide men’s hoops now 2-0 in conference play after 83-70 win at Florida

Alabama (11-3) is now 2-0 in conference play after Wednesday night’s win on the road against Florida (9-4, 0-1).

The Crimson Tide was playing in its second true road game of the year in what you can consider a conference tone-setting game for Alabama hoops.

Florida came out determined to beat the fifteenth-ranked Tide at its home court in its first conference game of the year after their opener against Ole Miss was postponed due to Covid concerns. The Gators were up at the half by a score of 39-36.

Florida came out in the second half and missed on their first nine shots and Alabama led by as many as 15 points tonight.

Alabama shot 40.3% from the floor and 28% from 3PT-range. The Crimson Tide was led in scoring by both Jahvon Quinerly and Juwan Gary, who score 19 points a piece. Gary also led the Tide in rebounding with eight. Charles Bediako tallied seven.

The Tide defense won this game with intense physicality, they allowed 42% shooting on the night, including 34.8% from three. The Gators offense was smothered in the second half.

Free throws ended up favoring the Gators by a wide margin with 28 attempts. They converted on 18 of those. The Crimson Tide shot 19 free throws and hit 16 of them.

Alabama will take on Missouri on the road on Saturday.

