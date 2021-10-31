Crimson Tide maintain position in Week 10 AP Poll

Layne Gerbig
·2 min read

The Week 10 AP Poll has just been released, and Crimson Tide fans shouldn’t be too surprised when they see the newest rankings.

After a bye-week this week, the Tide didn’t get a chance to impress voters on Saturday, but it was definitely useful for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team to focus a bit on outstanding issues and heal some of their injury wounds from the first half of the season.

Even though the CFP Rankings, the one that matters, come out on Tuesday, the AP Poll has always served a purpose, and we will continue to update you on each week’s iteration of the poll.

Have a look at the full AP Poll in the table below.

RANK

TEAM

PV RANK

CONFERENCE

POINTS

1

Georgia (8-0)

1

SEC

1,575 (63)

2

Cincinnati (8-0)

2

American Athletic

1,455

3

Alabama (7-1)

3

SEC

1,413

4

Oklahoma (9-0)

4

Big 12

1,382

5

Michigan State (8-0)

8

Big Ten

1,340

6

Ohio State (7-1)

5

Big Ten

1,296

7

Oregon (7-1)

7

Pac-12

1,233

8

Notre Dame (7-1)

11

IA Independents

1,067

9

Michigan (7-1)

6

Big Ten

1,048

10

Wake Forest (8-0)

13

ACC

1,025

11

Oklahoma State (7-1)

15

Big 12

915

12

Auburn (6-2)

18

SEC

853

13

Texas A&M (6-2)

14

SEC

847

14

Baylor (7-1)

16

Big 12

833

15

Ole Miss (6-2)

10

SEC

678

16

UTSA (8-0)

23

Conference USA

460

17

Brigham Young (7-2)

25

IA Independents

450

18

Kentucky (6-2)

12

SEC

409

19

Iowa (6-2)

9

Big Ten

342

20

Houston (7-1)

American Athletic

338

21

Coastal Carolina (7-1)

24

Sun Belt

237

22

Penn State (5-3)

20

Big Ten

182

23

SMU (7-1)

19

American Athletic

176

24

Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)

Sun Belt

161

25

Fresno State (7-2)

Mountain West

151

Others receiving votes:

Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Alabama will play LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.

Stay tuned to Roll Tide Wire for continued coverage of the Alabama Crimson Tide!

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Layne Gerbig on Twitter @LayneG_29.

Recommended Stories