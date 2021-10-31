Crimson Tide maintain position in Week 10 AP Poll
The Week 10 AP Poll has just been released, and Crimson Tide fans shouldn’t be too surprised when they see the newest rankings.
After a bye-week this week, the Tide didn’t get a chance to impress voters on Saturday, but it was definitely useful for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team to focus a bit on outstanding issues and heal some of their injury wounds from the first half of the season.
Even though the CFP Rankings, the one that matters, come out on Tuesday, the AP Poll has always served a purpose, and we will continue to update you on each week’s iteration of the poll.
Have a look at the full AP Poll in the table below.
RANK
TEAM
PV RANK
POINTS
1
Georgia (8-0)
1
1,575 (63)
2
Cincinnati (8-0)
2
1,455
3
Alabama (7-1)
3
1,413
4
Oklahoma (9-0)
4
1,382
5
Michigan State (8-0)
8
1,340
6
Ohio State (7-1)
5
1,296
7
Oregon (7-1)
7
1,233
8
Notre Dame (7-1)
11
1,067
9
Michigan (7-1)
6
1,048
10
Wake Forest (8-0)
13
1,025
11
Oklahoma State (7-1)
15
915
12
Auburn (6-2)
18
853
13
Texas A&M (6-2)
14
847
14
Baylor (7-1)
16
833
15
Ole Miss (6-2)
10
678
16
UTSA (8-0)
23
460
17
Brigham Young (7-2)
25
450
18
Kentucky (6-2)
12
409
19
Iowa (6-2)
9
342
20
Houston (7-1)
338
21
Coastal Carolina (7-1)
24
237
22
Penn State (5-3)
20
182
23
SMU (7-1)
19
176
24
Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1)
161
25
Fresno State (7-2)
151
Others receiving votes:
Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2
Alabama will play LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.
