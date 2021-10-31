Crimson Tide maintain position in Week 10 AP Poll

The Week 10 AP Poll has just been released, and Crimson Tide fans shouldn’t be too surprised when they see the newest rankings.

After a bye-week this week, the Tide didn’t get a chance to impress voters on Saturday, but it was definitely useful for Nick Saban’s Crimson Tide team to focus a bit on outstanding issues and heal some of their injury wounds from the first half of the season.

Even though the CFP Rankings, the one that matters, come out on Tuesday, the AP Poll has always served a purpose, and we will continue to update you on each week’s iteration of the poll.

Have a look at the full AP Poll in the table below.

RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (8-0) 1 SEC 1,575 (63) 2 Cincinnati (8-0) 2 American Athletic 1,455 3 Alabama (7-1) 3 SEC 1,413 4 Oklahoma (9-0) 4 Big 12 1,382 5 Michigan State (8-0) 8 Big Ten 1,340 6 Ohio State (7-1) 5 Big Ten 1,296 7 Oregon (7-1) 7 Pac-12 1,233 8 Notre Dame (7-1) 11 IA Independents 1,067 9 Michigan (7-1) 6 Big Ten 1,048 10 Wake Forest (8-0) 13 ACC 1,025 11 Oklahoma State (7-1) 15 Big 12 915 12 Auburn (6-2) 18 SEC 853 13 Texas A&M (6-2) 14 SEC 847 14 Baylor (7-1) 16 Big 12 833 15 Ole Miss (6-2) 10 SEC 678 16 UTSA (8-0) 23 Conference USA 460 17 Brigham Young (7-2) 25 IA Independents 450 18 Kentucky (6-2) 12 SEC 409 19 Iowa (6-2) 9 Big Ten 342 20 Houston (7-1) American Athletic 338 21 Coastal Carolina (7-1) 24 Sun Belt 237 22 Penn State (5-3) 20 Big Ten 182 23 SMU (7-1) 19 American Athletic 176 24 Louisiana-Lafayette (7-1) Sun Belt 161 25 Fresno State (7-2) Mountain West 151

Others receiving votes:

Pittsburgh 117, North Carolina State 104, Wisconsin 91, Mississippi State 79, Arkansas 72, Minnesota 51, San Diego State 50, Appalachian State 23, Utah 11, Iowa State 9, Nevada 2

Alabama will play LSU on Saturday at 6 p.m. CT and can be viewed on ESPN.

