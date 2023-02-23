Crimson Tide LB coach leaving for Florida Gators DC job

After arriving in Tuscaloosa just a little over a month ago, Alabama Crimson Tide linebackers coach, Austin Armstrong, is back on the move. Armstrong will be joining the Florida Gators as their defensive coordinator after their former coordinator, Patrick Toney, left for the NFL and will be joining the Arizona Cardinals staff.

Armstrong will be the youngest defensive coordinator at the Power Five level and will have plenty of room to improve the Gators’ defense. In 2022, Toney’s lone year in Gainesville, the Gators finished No. 97 in total defense out of 130 eligible teams.

Alabama still has Kevin Steele to lead the defense, but a lot of people surrounding the Alabama program were excited about Armstrong’s future in Tuscaloosa. Armstrong had spent some time in Athens with Kirby Smart as a quality control coach and is one of the bright young minds in football.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire