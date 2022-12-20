Crimson Tide Hoops falls to No. 9 in AP Poll

Sam Murphy
·1 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their second season loss of the season in Birmingham on Saturday to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tide, who were ranked No. 4 last week, now fall to No. 9 in this week’s AP poll and stand at 9-2 on the year.

The Tide defeated the Memphis Tigers earlier in the week, but couldn’t hold off a very good Gonzaga side to complete the week’s sweep. Alabama turned the ball over 21 times and certainly did themselves no favors all evening. However, Brandon Miller is a blooming superstar as he erupted for a career-high 36 points.

The Tide have one more out-of-conference game against Jackson State on Tuesday evening before starting SEC play at No. 15 Mississippi State three days after Christmas.

Miami Dolphins' Tua Tagovailoa earns most Pro Bowl votes in the NFL

Former Alabama DB Khyree Jackson transferring to Oregon

