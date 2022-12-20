Crimson Tide Hoops falls to No. 9 in AP Poll

The Alabama Crimson Tide suffered their second season loss of the season in Birmingham on Saturday to the Gonzaga Bulldogs. The Tide, who were ranked No. 4 last week, now fall to No. 9 in this week’s AP poll and stand at 9-2 on the year.

The Tide defeated the Memphis Tigers earlier in the week, but couldn’t hold off a very good Gonzaga side to complete the week’s sweep. Alabama turned the ball over 21 times and certainly did themselves no favors all evening. However, Brandon Miller is a blooming superstar as he erupted for a career-high 36 points.

The Tide have one more out-of-conference game against Jackson State on Tuesday evening before starting SEC play at No. 15 Mississippi State three days after Christmas.

A shakeup in the top 5 of the men's college basketball AP poll 👀 1. Purdue

2. UConn

3. Houston

4. Kansas

5. Arizona

6. Virginia

7. Texas

8. Tennessee

9. Alabama

10. Arkansas — ESPN (@espn) December 19, 2022

