Crimson Tide or Gamecocks due up next for Arkansas baseball in SEC Tournament

The Arkansas Razorbacks already knew what day they would first begin play at the 2024 SEC Baseball Tournament in Hoover.

The question now is which team the Diamond Hogs will face come Wednesday.

Either way, it will be one that coach Dave Van Horn’s club has already seen this season. The official SEC Tournament bracket was released late Saturday, and the No. 2 seed Razorbacks will face the winner of Tuesday’s single-elimination matchup between No. 10 seed South Carolina and No. 7 seed Alabama.

The Razorbacks won two of three against the Gamecocks in Columbia back on April 20. A week prior to that, they lost their first weekend series of the year by dropping two of three to the Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa.

Alabama lost two of three at last-place Auburn over the weekend but has been ranked in the Top 25 for much of the season. South Carolina has also been a consistent Top 25 team but was swept by regular-season SEC champion Tennessee in Knoxville on Saturday.

Alabama-South Carolina is one of four contests scheduled for Tuesday’s opening day of the tournament. No. 6 seed Georgia will kick off the tournament against No. 11 seed LSU. First pitch for that game is slated for 9:30 a.m. CDT before ‘Bama faces South Carolina.

No. 8 seed Vanderbilt will then face No. 9 seed Florida with a tentatively scheduled 4:30 p.m. first pitch. No. 5 seed Mississippi State will close the night against No. 12 seed Ole Miss.

As the No. 2 seed, Arkansas is one of four teams that earned a Tuesday bye, along with No. 1 seed Tennessee, No. 3 seed Kentucky and No. 4 seed Texas A&M.

Arkansas dropped two of three to Texas A&M in its final regular-season series over the weekend in College Station but clinched the SEC West division title with a 6-3 victory over the Aggies on Friday.

All games of the tournament will be televised by SEC Network with the exception of Sunday’s championship game on ESPN2.

