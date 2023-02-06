Crimson Tide fans react to news of Kevin Steele as new DC

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally have a new defensive coordinator in now-former Miami Hurricanes DC Kevin Steele. This will be Steele’s third stint with the Tide, but he has also coached for Auburn and Tennessee to make things funny.

Steele is about as experienced as they come, but it has been a mixed reaction from the Tide faithful. Steele was very much a candidate for the Auburn head coaching position a few years ago when the Tigers ultimately decided on Bryan Harsin.

Steele should be a slight upgrade over Golding, especially with the talent in Tuscaloosa, but we will see!

Trust in Saban

Kevin Steele and Tommy Rees = back to the basic. It ain’t flashy but it is what is necessary — 🅱️🅰️Ⓜ️ (@_bigbam_) February 6, 2023

Auburn's Trojan horse?

The Coup d'état of Kevin Steele & the Bama boosters to overthrow Saban is what I’m most excited for. — Auburn Memes (@AuburnMemes) February 5, 2023

No, but really he is good.

Okay I’m already annoyed with y’all. Kevin Steele is a good football coach. — Wesley Gullett (@WesleyGullett) February 6, 2023

Upgrades people!

I’m sure a lot of y’all are gonna be upset with the Kevin Steele hire but no matter what it’s Saban’s defense. Steele has been a solid DC for a lot schools in this league. Think experience was huge for this hire. Not as exciting as Schumann, Leonhard, etc.. but still an upgrade — Austin Randolph (@austinsrandolph) February 6, 2023

The team does need physicality...

Kevin Steele is a solid defensive coordinator with experience in Saban’s system. He is also an excellent position coach. It’s not a sexy hire, but consider him an upgrade over Golding. At the very least, Bama will be more physical defensively. — Bama Beat (@TheBamaBeat) February 6, 2023

Let's hope not, Tyler

I was fine with the Tommy Rees hire. The Kevin Steele hire is… underwhelming https://t.co/dAzQxYVHRA — Tyler Vesely (@TylerVesely) February 6, 2023

Time will tell

it’s going to take me a while to fully process this Kevin Steele to Bama news — Benjamin Wolk (@benjaminwolk) February 5, 2023

We're in for a ride.

my thoughts on Kevin Steele to Bama DC pic.twitter.com/QOg7PTYSIc — Madison Riggins (@mqriggins) February 6, 2023

Well that's not very nice

It’s cool that Bama has recruiting to brag about because that on the field product and program trajectory is circling the drain. Kevin Steele. LMAO. — Lance (@SportsGuyLance) February 6, 2023

He'll have the tools

Top-100 signees in five-year periods: Auburn (2016-20): 7 — 1.4 avg.

LSU (2011-15): 9 — 1.8 avg.

Clemson (2007-11): 7 — 1.4 avg. Alabama (2019-23): 36 — 7.2 avg. The Tide expect to have 26 of those 36 on the roster for 2023 too. Kevin Steele won’t lack talent, that’s for sure. — Clint Lamb (@ClintRLamb) February 6, 2023

