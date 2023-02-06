Crimson Tide fans react to news of Kevin Steele as new DC

Sam Murphy
·2 min read

The Alabama Crimson Tide finally have a new defensive coordinator in now-former Miami Hurricanes DC Kevin Steele. This will be Steele’s third stint with the Tide, but he has also coached for Auburn and Tennessee to make things funny.

Steele is about as experienced as they come, but it has been a mixed reaction from the Tide faithful. Steele was very much a candidate for the Auburn head coaching position a few years ago when the Tigers ultimately decided on Bryan Harsin.

Steele should be a slight upgrade over Golding, especially with the talent in Tuscaloosa, but we will see!

Trust in Saban

Auburn's Trojan horse?

No, but really he is good.

Upgrades people!

The team does need physicality...

Let's hope not, Tyler

Time will tell

We're in for a ride.

Well that's not very nice

He'll have the tools

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire

