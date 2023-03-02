Crimson Tide erase 17 point deficit to beat Auburn on senior night

The Alabama Crimson Tide are the 2022-2023 SEC regular season champions for the second time in three years under head coach Nate Oats as they defeated the Auburn Tigers 90-85 on Wednesday night.

The Tide trailed for the majority of the game and by as much as 17 at one point, but they were able to climb back to force overtime and escape with a win. Jahvon Quinerly was the star of the night as he scored 24 crucial points off the bench to give Alabama a huge boost on senior night. Winning the game and clinching the conference is obviously massive, but climbing back from such a deficit against your bitter rivals speaks volumes of this Crimson Tide. No better time to be hot than March.

Despite already locking up the conference, Alabama has one more remaining game against Texas A&M on Saturday before the SEC Tournament starts next week. The win today locked up the No. 1 seed in the tournament and they will benefit from a few bye rounds.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire