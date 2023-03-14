Crimson Tide earn No. 1 spot in AP Pol heading into March Madness

After an exciting week that saw the Alabama Crimson Tide crowned champions of the SEC, they are officially the No. 1 team in the country headed into March Madness. Aside from earning the No. 1 overall seed in March Madness, the AP Poll voted them as the final No. 1 before the conclusion of the season.

Nate Oats has now won his second SEC tournament in the last three years and has the Alabama basketball program performing at an elite level. The Tide were fortunate to extend his contract earlier in the year and keep him in Tuscaloosa for the long haul.

The Tide will open up tournament play on Thursday with a rather generous side of the bracket.

🚨 NEW AP POLL! 1. Alabama

2. Houston

3. Purdue

4. Kansas

5. Texas

6. Marquette

7. UCLA

8. Arizona

9. Gonzaga

10. UConn — NCAA March Madness (@MarchMadnessMBB) March 13, 2023

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire