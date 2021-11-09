Crimson Tide cornerback Marcus Banks enters NCAA transfer portal

After just nine games on the year during his junior season, Alabama cornerback Marcus Banks has decided to put his name in the NCAA transfer portal.

Banks played in eight games for the Crimson Tide this season, and made one start against Mercer. He has played in 24 games during his career.

The announcement came just days after freshman “Kool-Aid” McKinstry made the start against LSU in place of an injured Josh Jobe.

Banks, a Houston, TX native, entered Tuscaloosa as a four-star recruit in the class of 2019 and the thirteenth-ranked CB in the class. He still has two years of eligibility.

Thank you to all of the coaches, staff, fans, and especially to all my brothers/teammates at The University of Alabama. With that being said I’ve officially entered my name in the NCCA Transfer portal with 2 years left of eligibility. — Marcus Banks (@MarcusBanks1k) November 9, 2021

The NCAA transfer portal, established in 2018, continues to both help and hurt the Crimson Tide simultaneously.

