Crimson Tide climb back into the top 3 of updated AP Poll

After a disappointing performance against the Oklahoma Sooners two Saturdays ago, the Alabama Crimson Tide responded as well as you could have hoped last week beating Vanderbilt by 57 and LSU by 10. As a result, Alabama has jumped back up to No. 3 in the AP Poll with a massive game against No. 6 Tennessee looming in the near future.

The Tide are 10-0 so far in SEC play and stand two games clear of both Tennessee and Texas A&M with only eight games remaining. It would be the second time in four years that Nate Oats and the Tide will have been the SEC regular season champions.

This week will be crucial for Alabama as the team hosts Florida on Wednesday evening and then travel to Auburn on Saturday for a showdown with their bitter rivals.

List

Get to know Alabama's new DC Kevin Steele

List

Crimson Tide fans react to news of Kevin Steele as new DC

Contact/Follow us @RollTideWire on Twitter, and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of Alabama news, notes and opinion. You can also follow Sam Murphy on Twitter @SamMurphy02.

Story originally appeared on Roll Tide Wire