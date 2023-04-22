Crimson beats White in Alabama football’s 2023 A-Day spring game

Alabama’s annual A-Day spring game is in the books and the Crimson team took down the White team with a final score of 30-21. While it was exciting to see the Crimson Tide take the field for the first time in a few months, more questions were raised than answers given.

The biggest story heading into the scrimmage was the ongoing quarterback battle between Jalen Milroe and Ty Simpson.

Milroe led the White team and completed 51% of his passes, threw two touchdowns but also threw two interceptions. Simpson was the quarterback for the Crimson team and completed 46% of his passes and had one interception. While Simpson’s numbers may seem underwhelming, he performed well.

Contributing to the poor stats of both quarterbacks were numerous dropped balls by the receiving corps. Jermaine Burton, on multiple occasions, had a routine pass that popped out of his hands. The wide receivers will now be a must-watch positional group as the season approaches.

As far as running backs go, Justice Haynes found his way into the end zone twice on only 10 touches. Jase McClellan finished with the most yards of any true running back with only 37 yards on seven carries. Simpson had the most rushing yards with 58.

Roll Tide Wire will continue to cover Alabama football as the 2023 offseason continues.

