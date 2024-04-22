'Criminal' and 'predictable' - your views on Hearts' cup exit

[BBC]

We asked for your views on Hearts' Scottish Cup semi-final defeat to Rangers.

Here's what you had to say:

Andy: As usual the tactics were wrong. We let Rangers have an extra man in midfield and never changed the set-up. They were there for the taking but we failed yet again.

Max: Hearts have an inexperienced manager and a patched up squad. They have done really well this year; next year will be the crunch. That will make or break Naismith.

Chris: This game highlights the mentality needed to compete at the top level; we just don’t have it. We have no real spark, Shankland is blowing cold and if anyone thinks third place in the league is a gimme then watch this space. It’s going to be a nervy run-in.

Ian: Started so slow again, it's criminal. What do the players need to be told to be up for it from the start.

Kuptin: Predictable. Recently, Naismith has been pretty good at reading games and reacting to adversity, but I think the problem was weakness in midfield, not up front. Grant, Devlin and Baningime were simply overrun. Maybe Hearts missed a bigger physical presence there - Haring, for instance, even Cochrane. Perhaps Spittal will help next year.