Criminal Charges Against Golfer Scottie Scheffler Dropped

Criminal charges against two-time Masters Champion golfer Scottie Scheffler were dropped today, bringing last month’s bizarre incident outside the PGA Championship in Louisville to an end.

“Based upon the totality of the evidence, my office cannot move forward in the prosecution of the charges filed against Mr. Scheffler,” Jefferson County Attorney Mike O’Connell said at a court hearing in Louisville today. “Mr. Scheffler’s characterization that this was ‘a big misunderstanding’ is corroborated by the evidence.”

Four criminal charges had been brought against Scheffler on May 17 after the golfer was handcuffed and arrested outside the Valhalla Golf Course. Louisville police at the time said Scheffler had assaulted an officer when he attempted to drive around a traffic stop where a fatal car accident had previously occurred.

The arresting officer, Detective Bryan Gillis, was directing traffic around the accident site and said the 27-year-old Scheffler failed to comply with directions and briefly dragged the officer, causing him to fall to the ground.

At the hearing today, prosecutor O’Connell said, “The evidence we reviewed supports the conclusion that Detective Gillis was concerned for public safety at the scene when he initiated contact with Mr. Scheffler. However, Mr. Scheffler’s actions and the evidence surrounding their exchange during this misunderstanding do not satisfy the elements of any criminal offenses.”

On the day of the arrest, Scheffler said, “This morning, I was proceeding as directed by police officers. It was a very chaotic situation, understandably so considering the tragic accident that had occurred earlier, and there was a big misunderstanding of what I thought I was being asked to do. I never intended to disregard any of the instructions. I’m hopeful to put this to the side and focus on golf today. Of course, all of us involved in the tournament express our deepest sympathies to the family of the man who passed away in the earlier accident this morning. It truly puts everything in perspective.”

Later that morning, Scheffler, the world’s No. 1 golfer, arrived back at Louisville’s Valhalla Golf Club and made his tee walk to chants from onlookers of “Scottie! Scottie! Scottie!” and “Free Scottie!”

Scheffler was not at the hearing today, but his attorney, Steve Romines, had the final word: “Judge, it’s taken me a long time to understand that when I’m winning, don’t talk. So I have nothing to say, your honor.”

The judge accepted the dismissal motion.

