Crime Stoppers of El Paso hosts golf tournament fundraiser

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) — Crime Stoppers of El Paso (CSEP) is inviting the community to their 2024 Golf Tournament.

The tournament will be held at 8:30 a.m. on Friday, May 31 at the Painted Dunes Desert Gold Course, 12000 McCombs St.

Residents can participate in teams for the Four-player scramble, available for $500, according to the news release by CSEP.

In addition, sponsorship opportunities are available for businesses and individuals.

Proceeds will be used to help CSEP to maintain the crime reporting platform and operations, including paying rewards and developing new crime prevention programs, according to CSEP.

“Since our launch in 1978, CSEP has given an anonymous voice to individuals to stand up against crime. The impact of our program has led to nearly 5,000 arrests and over 6,000 cleared cases involving various crimes. However, the most significant aspect of our program is helping victims of crime by bringing perpetrators to justice,” read the press release.

For more information on the golf tournament or to register your team, you can visit here.

