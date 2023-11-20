Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins awkwardly left alone on stage during trophy lift
Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins awkwardly left alone on stage during trophy liftICC Cricket World Cup, 9News
Cricket World Cup: Pat Cummins awkwardly left alone on stage during trophy liftICC Cricket World Cup, 9News
How to watch the 2023 Cricket World Cup semi-finals and final this week.
Lest anyone still doubted his place atop tennis'Mount Rushmore, Novak Djokovic capped another dominant season with a record-breaking seventh ATP Finals title, solidifying his claim as the sport's GOAT.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & Pat Forde break down the latest in the Michigan football sign-stealing drama and take a deep dive into what happens at Florida State after QB Jordan Travis’ injury.
The injury appears to be to the same ankle that required surgery last season.
The Broncos have now won four straight games.
Rookie Zach Charbonnet is the next man up if Walker misses extended time.
Aaron Jones missed time earlier in the season due to a hamstring injury.
There's plenty at stake in the final week of the season.
The first NBA in-season tournament continues Friday with group play and concludes Dec. 9 with the championship game.
The biggest game of the weekend is in Corvallis.
Four of the seven managers hired this offseason have experience as a bench coach. But what exactly does a bench coach do?
Ohtani missed most of September, but still blew away the field.
Check out our fantasy football quarterback rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
Check out our fantasy football FLEX rankings for Week 11 of the 2023 NFL season!
David Braun became Northwestern's interim head coach following the dismissal of Pat Fitzgerald amid a hazing scandal.
Pro Bowl cornerback Marlon Humphrey is listed as doubtful for the Ravens. Top Bengals pass rusher Trey Hendrickson is expected to play with a hyperextended knee.
There's less than 100 days until Super Bowl LVIII — are you ready to watch?
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger & SI’s Pat Forde debate who should be the next head coach for Texas A&M following the departure of Jimbo Fisher. Many big names such as Dan Lanning, Eli Drinkwitz, Lane Kiffin, Kalen DeBoer & Deion Sanders are in the mix as interesting prospects to lead the Aggies next year.
Pat Murphy will replace Craig Counsell, who left for the Chicago Cubs earlier this month.
One thing is desperately clear from the league’s perspective: It is afraid of the prospect of a fight breaking out if a game slips out of control. So it appears officials are giving out premature technical fouls to maintain order.