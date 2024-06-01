Cricket World Cup kicks off at Eisenhower Park on Long Island

Cricket World Cup kicks off at Eisenhower Park on Long Island

WEST BURY, N.Y. (PIX11) — The T20 Cricket World Cup kicks off Saturday at Eisenhower Park on Long Island.

Long Island’s new cricket stadium has 34,000 seats, a freshly trimmed field and first-class amenities. The T20 World Cup will be the first major international cricket competition in the U.S.

More Local News

Cricket is the second most-viewed sport in the world after soccer, but it is only played by more than 200,000 Americans nationwide across more than 400 local leagues, according to USA Cricket.

Watch the video player for more.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to PIX11.