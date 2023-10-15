Cricket World Cup 2023: Dates, schedule, fixtures and latest odds for the ODI tournament

The England captain, Jos Buttler was bowled out for nine by Afghanistan’s Naveen-ul-Haq - Getty Images/Darrian Traynor

The 2023 Cricket World Cup is under way as England’s title defense is in real jeopardy after losing to Afghanistan by 69 runs in one of the biggest shocks in the tournament’s history.

Jos Buttler’s side have lost two of its opening three group games, having been thrashed by New Zealand in the tournament opener.

Their campaign is now on the brink with tough games ahead including South Africa, India and Pakistan.

One of the games of the tournament took place on Saturday, when arch-rivals India and Pakistan faced each other in Ahmedabad where the hosts won by seven wickets.

Meanwhile, World Cup hopes are already on the line for Australia and Sri Lanka. Pat Cumins’ team has struggled in all facets, while their opponents have lost captain Dasun Shanaka to injury.

It has been a tough start for both sides, but two points in this fixture on Monday will revive belief that they can still challenge for the top four.

How can I watch the World Cup on TV?

In the UK the 2023 World Cup is being broadcast live on Sky Sports Cricket.

There is also a daily highlights package shown at 7pm on Channel 5, which is free to air. That same highlights programme is available to watch back on Channel 5’s on-demand platform, My5.

Full results, fixtures and schedule

This World Cup was originally slated for the spring of 2023, but the coronavirus pandemic messed up calendars, prompting the ICC to push it back by six months. England’s fixtures are in bold.

Round-robin group stage

Knockout stages

Nov 15: Semi-final 1, (First plays fourth) – Mumbai (08:30 UK time)

Nov 16: Semi-final 2, (Second plays third) – Kolkata (08:30 UK time)

Nov 19: Final – Ahmedabad (08:30 UK time)

Who is hosting the World Cup?

India are hosting the tournament despite a tit-for-tat dispute with Pakistan about tournament boycotts. India had threatened to boycott the Pakistan-hosted Asia Cup in September. In retaliation, Pakistan threated to boycott the India-hosted World Cup. That dispute was resolved by sharing the Asia Cup hosting rights between Pakistan and Sri Lanka. India’s games were all played in Sri Lanka.

At the World Cup, however, Pakistan will be playing in India. The round-robin match between the two sides will be held in Ahmedabad on Oct 14.

Who is taking part?

Only 10 teams are playing at the tournament. They are: India, who qualified automatically as the hosts, New Zealand, England, Australia, Bangladesh, Pakistan, Afghanistan and South Africa, all of whom qualified based on their results in ODI cricket since the 2019 World Cup, and Sri Lanka and the Netherlands, who earned their place via a qualifying tournament this year.

Among the teams who failed to qualify are previous World Cup winners West Indies, plus Ireland and Zimbabwe.

What is the format for the World Cup?

The 2023 edition follows the schedule used at the 2019 edition: a round-robin stage, followed by semi-finals and a final. In the round-robin all 10 teams will play each other once. A victory will be worth two points and a tie or no result will be worth one point. The top four teams will qualify for the semi-finals, with the top-ranked team against the fourth-ranked team, and the second- and third-placed teams against each other.

The boundary countback rule, on the basis of which England won the 2019 World Cup final, has been dropped. From now on, if teams are tied in a knockout game and still tied after a super over, they will continue to play super overs until a winner is found.

England won the 2019 World Cup on boundary countback, after a super over failed to split them from New Zealand - Getty Images/Paul Ellis

What are the venues?

Ahmedabad

No cricket ground has been designed as a temple like the Narendra Modi stadium, which is dedicated to none other than Narendra Modi, the controversial Indian prime minister who grew up in Ahmedabad. It tells us everything we need to know about its political uses that Modi entertained Donald Trump here when he was the US president. It was, in effect, a BJP rally. And nothing less than the largest cricket ground in the world - the largest sports stadium indeed - would do: its capacity is 132,000, which is one-third as much again as the Melbourne Cricket Ground or Eden Gardens in Kolkata.

If India reach the final, curiously enough at Ahmedabad, we can be sure that it will be conducive to spinners: the ICC’s groundsmen are officially in charge of all grounds but even they will be subject to political realities. It has been known to turn in this stadium before as Joe Root has taken five Test wickets for eight runs in one innings. For the opening game it is more likely to be slow and low, a bit like the Lord’s cup final pitch of 2019, which increases New Zealand’s chances. Useful knowledge in any event before England’s game against Australia.

Dharamsala

If the worst comes to the worst in Ahmedabad and England lose to New Zealand, the best form of rehab is heading to the hills and playing Bangladesh on a fresh autumnal pitch in Dharamsala at an altitude of almost 5,000 feet. Bangladesh have finally produced a couple of international standard seamers but England will have them covered with any four they choose; while Bangladesh still lack the six-hitters that the other main countries have.

Why one of India’s smaller towns, let alone cities, was promoted into an international venue in 2017 is a matter of Indian board politics: the state of Himachal Pradesh and its administrators were given some reward. But there can be no doubting the quality of Dharamsala’s setting and scenery. The Dalai Lama made it his home after exile from Tibet so he could still see the Himalayas, and the clarity of its air is a contrast to all the cities of the plain.

The Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association Stadium - AFP/Manjunath Kiran

Delhi

All roads leading to the Feroze Shah Kotla: this used to be a favourite phrase of Indian journalists back in the day when it was one of India’s five main Test grounds. From the outset, in the 1930s, Delhi was a Test centre alongside Bombay, Calcutta and Madras as they were known, but Delhi is no longer one of the finest grounds. It has added new stands but the ground is unco-ordinated, even ramshackle, and mired in local politics. Delhi Capitals, the IPL franchise, play there but their record - they have never won the title - confirms the fact that the Kotla is no longer worthy of the country’s capital.

England’s game against Afghanistan is not going to attract one of the larger crowds so it can be safely assigned to Delhi; and the excellent hotels of the city will be a welcome break for England’s players and supporters after the more basic up-country accommodation in Dharamsala.

Mumbai

England’s cricketers have felt more at home here than any other venue in India, especially if they are staying at the luxurious Taj Mahal or a modern hotel along the seafront close to the Wankhede stadium. Bombay was the first place in India where Englishmen played cricket against Indians. More relevantly, here they staged their highest ever run-chase in T20 internationals, starring Joe Root, and it so happened to be against their opponents in this World Cup, South Africa.

As there is a pressure on space everywhere in Mumbai, the boundaries are relatively short, and that will suit not only England’s six-hitters but South Africa too as they are a dangerous team on the rise. Take Heinrich Klaasen, a hugely muscled weightlifter of a batsman. He had the highest strike-rate against spin of any batsman in the last IPL, because he can go further back in the crease than anyone and still has the strength to pummel boundaries; and he has just hit Australia for 174 off 83 balls so that South Africa, from 2-0 down, won their recent ODI series 3-2. Not a walk-over, this game.

Bangalore

Short boundaries, around 65 metres in radius, have made the Chinnaswamy stadium into arguably the world capital of fast scoring. In the 2011 World Cup Ireland’s Kevin O’Brien hit a 50-ball century to beat England in arguably the greatest of cricket’s giant-slayings. Before then, in 2008, Brendon McCullum had launched the IPL with 158 - in a 20-over innings! - which set the tournament up for life. As for Royal Challengers Bangalore, Virat Kohli has the crowds swooning, even if their opponents knock them off in the run-chase and the Challengers have never won the title.

An urbane and cosmopolitan city, India’s home of hi-tech, Bangalore has always attracted England followers as its climate and southerly latitude are blessed by a bit of altitude. The opposition are Sri Lanka who hit plenty of fours but not so many sixes as England. If England do not win this qualifier, things will be going badly wrong.

The M. Chinnaswamy Stadium in Bangalore - Getty Images/Tom Shaw

Lucknow

This will be England’s biggest game of the qualifying stage in every sense, and potentially a foretaste of the final. Lucknow ceased to exist as a cricket venue once the old Test ground at the university had been submerged by a river, but a new stadium has since been constructed, not out of town as in Nagpur, but on the city’s outskirts. Neighbouring Kanpur boomed as a cricket venue when Lucknow was in abeyance, now Lucknow has taken the lead as a Test venue and the base of the IPL franchise Lucknow Super Giants for which Mark Wood plays.

The stadium, being new, has a cordon sanitaire around it, so crowds can be controlled - and will there be a crowd for this game. The police and army like to be as closely involved with the cricketers as possible in the hope of being captured on one of the many TV channels which cover cricket. Until now, however, the pitches have been uneven, as new pitches always are. A terrific performance if England can win this one.

Pune

The old down-town Gymkhana club ground saw the fourth highest first-class innings, 443* by BB Nimbalkar, and England’s introduction in 1981-2 to a T20 opening batsman ahead of his time, Kris Srikkanth. But as a private member’s club its capacity was too small for the IPL era and a new ground was constructed on the outskirts of rapidly expanding Pune, near the main road which dives down the Ghats to Mumbai, with a capacity of 42,000: a medium-sized stadium in Indian terms, and quite sufficient for England v Netherlands.

England were the guests when the new stadium hosted its first international in 2012 and soon discovered that it was one of the best batting squares. The nearest Sam Curran has come to an international century was when he scored an unbeaten 95 off 83 balls against India at Pune in 2021.

Kolkata

England’s final qualifier here, against Pakistan, might not only be a highly charged occasion but a valuable dress rehearsal because Eden Gardens is one of the semi-final venues. Pitches have normally been slow and low, although they can be pacier for IPL games, but the unique feature of the ground is the noise, which is packed between stands on all sides. Before the Ahmedabad stadium, Eden Gardens probably held the record for the largest crowd at a cricket match (some tickets used to be sold on the black market so official figures are not reliable), possibly reaching 100,000.

England do not want to be punished for a slow over-rate - penalties not yet finalised - but that is the risk at such a venue. Jos Buttler, as a wicketkeeping captain, is often sixty-plus yards away from his bowler and cannot communicate verbally before every ball, which throws a lot of responsibility on Moeen Ali as the likeliest go-between. The first World Cup final outside Lord’s was staged here in 1987, when England lost narrowly to Australia.

What are the best of the latest odds?

India: 5/4

South Africa: 9/2

New Zealand: 11/2

England: 9/1

Australia: 13/2

Pakistan: 10/1

Sri Lanka: 150/1

Bangladesh: 500/1

Afghanistan: 100/1

Netherlands: 1,000/1

England’s squad for the 2023 World Cup

Jos Buttler (Lancashire – captain)

Moeen Ali (Warwickshire)

Gus Atkinson (Surrey)

Jonny Bairstow (Yorkshire)

Harry Brook (Yorkshire)

Sam Curran (Surrey)

Liam Livingstone (Lancashire)

Dawid Malan (Yorkshire)

Adil Rashid (Yorkshire)

Joe Root (Yorkshire)

Ben Stokes (Durham)

Reece Topley (Surrey)

David Willey (Northamptonshire)

Mark Wood (Durham)

Chris Woakes (Warwickshire)

Travelling reserve

Jofra Archer (Sussex)

Morgan: Don’t expect Archer to be at his best

Eoin Morgan has warned that it would be “naive” of England to expect Jofra Archer to return to his best if he is selected as an injury replacement during the World Cup.

Archer, who took 20 wickets in the tournament when England won the 2019 World Cup, has been named as a travelling reserve as he recovers from an elbow stress fracture. He has yet to join up with the squad in India but is expected to do so in Mumbai, where England play their fourth group game against South Africa on Oct 21.

But Morgan, England’s captain when they won the 2019 World Cup, believes that they cannot simply expect Archer to return at his best following his injury problems. Archer has not appeared in a competitive game since playing for Mumbai Indians on May 6.

“It’s not something that I’m thinking would be a good idea,” Morgan said. “He’s not played and we don’t know what he’s capable of. Obviously the feedback about when he’s trained with the team has been that he’s back bowling beautifully, but you would like to see that in a game. You would like to see that in a continuous performance.

“You would have to make that extremely well because, given the injury issue that he’s had in recent times, I think it would be naive of anybody to think just chuck him in whenever you can because we’re either desperate or feel that you need an option.”

Archer would only be able to feature in the World Cup if there was an injury to another member of the squad. In his absence, England have selected six pace bowlers.

Captain Jos Buttler confirmed that Archer would join the squad soon as he nears his return from injury.

“The plan is obviously to finish off the rehab stages of coming back from his injury - so he’ll join up with the team soon,” Buttler said. He suggested that, should Archer progress well, then he would be an option to be an injury replacement were there a vacancy in the squad.

“He’s coming in as a reserve so he’s not in the squad,” Buttler said. “He’s continuing to build up and rehab and that’s a great place for him to be able to do that in and around the squad and here as well. Obviously if he builds up and everything then should the worst case happen then it’s a conversation.”

As England wait for Ben Stokes to return, Morgan said that Stokes’s galvanising impact on the side was even greater than in the 2019 World Cup.

“I think the thing that we can’t measure when it comes to Ben is how much he contributes in the changing room and how much he makes other players better around him. That would be the contribution that I would say was probably missed a little bit in Ahmedabad and every other game between now and the time they called back will still be missed.

“He just continues to deliver when the team needs and creates belief and confidence around that. If you play with a guy that has already crossed the finish line on numerous occasions - and speaks in straight lines and not riddles - it’s genuine. Having certainly been there and watched him do it, it’s great to play with.”

