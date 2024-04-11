Cricket quiz: Can you name every batter to score 300 or more in a Test innings?
It has been 20 years since Brian Lara became the first batter to score 400 in a single Test innings.
The West Indies legend reached the milestone against England in Antigua - the same venue and opponent as his then world-record 375 in 1994.
A classy left-hander, Lara faced 582 deliveries for his 400 and hit 43 fours and four sixes.
While the 400 mark has not been reached since, the triple-century is much more common with 27 batters (including Lara) achieving the score.
Can you name them all?
Good luck - and don't forget to share your scores with us using #bbccricket.