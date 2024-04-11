Cricket quiz: Can you name every batter to score 300 or more in a Test innings?

Brian Lara's 400 against England in 2004 remains the highest individual score in Tests [Getty Images]

It has been 20 years since Brian Lara became the first batter to score 400 in a single Test innings.

The West Indies legend reached the milestone against England in Antigua - the same venue and opponent as his then world-record 375 in 1994.

A classy left-hander, Lara faced 582 deliveries for his 400 and hit 43 fours and four sixes.

While the 400 mark has not been reached since, the triple-century is much more common with 27 batters (including Lara) achieving the score.

Can you name them all?

Good luck - and don't forget to share your scores with us using #bbccricket.