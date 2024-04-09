Cricket legends pay tribute to Duncan Fearnley

Worcestershire cricket legend Duncan Fearnley has been remembered by family, friends and fans at a memorial service.

The former bat-maker, cricketer and chairman passed away aged 83 in March following a brief illness.

Many legends of the game were among those who gathered at Worcester Cathedral to pay their respects.

Former England cricketer Lord Ian Botham said there had "never been a better bat-maker" and that he had been "50 years ahead of the rest".

Mr Fearnley's bats were used by Sir Ian and his fellow professionals, including Allan Border, Clive Lloyd and Viv Richards during the 1980s and 90s.

But his influence on Worcestershire cricket first began as a player when he moved to the county cricket club's second XI in 1960.

He joined the first XI in 1962 and went on to help the team win their first County Championship in 1964.

After his career as a player ended, Mr Fearnley became Worcestershire chair in 1986 and in 1987 he was able to convince Sir Ian to move to New Road.

Sir Ian told BBC Hereford and Worcester it took him just three minutes to sign his contract, such was Mr Fearnley's influence.

Speaking at Tuesday's memorial, he said: "Everything he did was living for the game of cricket.

"When he came to Worcester I think that is when he came into his own.

"When he took over as chairman we won trophy after trophy for the next few years.

"He will be sadly missed."

Graham Gooch described Mr Fearnley as a "friend of Worcester" [BBC]

Also present at the service was former Essex and England cricketer Graham Gooch.

He said Mr Fearnley would be remembered as a "great friend of cricket" and "a great friend of Worcester".

Mr Gooch added: "We are all sad to be here but we are just thinking of the good times."

Mark Nicholas recalled his "unlikely" friendship with Mr Fearnley [BBC]

Cricket commentator Mark Nicholas said: "We were absolutely as one.

"A lot of people called it an unlikely friendship and that might be the case but it was a close one and I am very privileged to be giving the elegy."

