Cricket club's changing rooms plan rejected

Banstead Cricket Club wanted to update its changing rooms and clubhouse [Banstead Cricket Club ]

A Surrey cricket club’s plans to construct modern facilities have been rejected by the barest of margins.

Banstead Cricket Club, which has been in the village for more than 150 years, had hoped to update its dilapidated changing rooms and clubhouse.

Residents living near the club objected on the grounds the development would harm the character of the green belt.

On Thursday the chair of Reigate and Banstead Borough Council’s planning committee cast the deciding vote after members were split down the middle.

The current building was only designed to last 10 years but has stood for six decades, the club said.

The club wanted new facilities in order to rent out the space for events, according to the Local Democracy Reporting Service.

Due to the massive growth of the game among girls and women, there was also a need for changing rooms for women.

Martin Long said he was representing the 107 objectors who had written in against the development.

With three other community venues in the borough, all with better access, he questioned why a fourth was needed.

Mr Long said: "A vast two-storey development would be an appalling blot on the green belt, the surrounding treeline and the view from the park itself.

“A single storey cricket club house is all that is needed not a vast function venue with an all round terrace.

"The impact of noise and traffic that this new facility will have on residents is unimaginable.”

The plans had been recommended for approval and received more letters of support than opposition during the consultation stage, although it was argued the majority of this came from outside the borough.

Neil Bowman, the club chairman, said after the meeting that there was “an urgent need” to re-develop the facilities to meet modern standards.

He added: “The club listened carefully to all the speakers and the reasons for the committee’s decision and is now considering its next steps.”

