Cricket-Children barred from England's second test v New Zealand

·1 min read
FILE PHOTO: England - T20 Blast Finals Day

LONDON (Reuters) - Children will not be allowed to attend England's second test against New Zealand at Edgbaston next month after the match was chosen as one of the British government's pilot events to allow bigger crowds.

The June 10-14 test will be the first event in the second phase of the government programme assessing the risk of COVID-19 transmission at mass participation events.

Edgbaston will now be allowed around 18,000 spectators a day, or 70% of capacity, but all ticket holders must be aged 16 and over.

The same rule will apply to the Royal Ascot horse racing from June 15-19, which has also been selected in the second phase.

An Edgbaston spokesman told Reuters just over 2,000 tickets, out of around 70,000, had been sold to under-16s across all five days before the ban which he confirmed was down to medical consent issues.

"We would have loved to have under-16s, it's an unfortunate downside of the protocols," he added. "You want as many children as possible to see test cricket."

Purchasers would be offered full refunds, upgrades of child tickets to adult ones or amendments to their bookings.

Under-16s will get in free to T20 cricket later in the year, however.

Royal Ascot said 12,000 people would be admitted each day.

"It is an opportunity to demonstrate how racing events are perfectly suited to safely hosting spectators in greater numbers as we progress through the government’s roadmap for the easing of lockdown restrictions," said British Horseracing Authority chief executive Julie Harrington.

(Reporting by Alan Baldwin, editing by Clare Fallon)

Recommended Stories

  • Cycling-Italian minister calls for Giro route change following gondola accident

    The route for Friday's 19th stage of the Giro d'Italia should be changed to avoid the area in northern Italy where 14 people were killed in a cable car accident, Transport and Infrastructure Minister Enrico Giovannini said on Tuesday. The cycling race is scheduled to pass through the Mottarone mountain, where the Stresa-Mottarone gondola plunged to the ground on Sunday near the shore of Lake Maggiore, but an alternative route is being discussed. "Enrico Giovannini asks to change the route of the third last stage of the race out of respect for the victims of the tragedy of the cable car," the transport ministry said in a statement.

  • Cycling-Martin wins Giro stage 17 as Bernal shows first sign of weakness

    Ireland's Dan Martin completed a hat-trick of grand tour victories when he prevailed in the 17th stage of the Giro d'Italia as overall leader Egan Bernal showed his first sign of weakness on Wednesday. Israel Start Up Nation rider Martin led from the breakaway in the 193-km mountain ride from Canazei to Sega di Ala, ahead of Portugal's Joao Almeida (Deceuninck-Quick Step) and Briton Simon Yates (Team Bike Exchange), who came in second and third, 13 and 30 seconds off the pace respectively. Yates attacked the group of top contenders with four kilometres left in the 11.2-km ascent, at an average gradient of 9.8%, to Sega di Ala, and Bernal followed easily before suddenly coming almost to a halt a kilometre further up.

  • Martin wins Stage 17; Bernal loses 3 seconds of Giro d’Italia lead

    Daniel Martin won Stage 17 of the Giro d'Italia to complete a set of Grand Tour victories, while Egan Bernal had three seconds shaved off his overall lead.

  • NASCAR to use wet COTA takeaways for future rain races

    AUSTIN, Texas — NASCAR managed Mother Nature’s temper Sunday the best it could. As the Cup Series made its race debut at the Circuit of The Americas‘ 3.41-mile road course, it also took on its first true rain race in the modern era. Teams were equipped with proper wet-weather tires, but the circuit‘s 20 turns […]

  • Tennis-Confident Tsitsipas heads to Paris with 'best' Slam preparation

    Greek Stefanos Tsitsipas is brimming with confidence and will be heading to Roland Garros this week with his best Grand Slam preparation after picking up his seventh ATP Tour title in Lyon on Sunday. "I've been feeling my game well; I've been using my patterns really well," Tsitsipas told reporters. Patrick Mouratoglou, the long-time coach of Serena Williams, who is often seen in Tsitsipas' player box at tournaments, is pleased with the consistency displayed by the Greek.

  • NBA explains why LeBron James wasn't suspended for breaking league's COVID-19 protocol

    The NBA issued a statement amid cries that James was receiving preferential treatment.

  • Tennis-Teenager Gauff sets sights on Paris after success on Italian clay

    Gauff has already made the fourth rounds of the Australian Open and the Wimbledon in her nascent career and this week she will be seeded at a Grand Slam for the first time in her career when the clay court major starts on Sunday. This month the American reached her first WTA 1000 semi-final in Rome and followed it up with her maiden title on clay the week after in Parma. "I feel really good about going into the French," Gauff told reporters after her second career WTA title.

  • Mitchell nets 25, Jazz overcome Morant, Grizzlies 141-129

    SALT LAKE CITY (AP) Donovan Mitchell wanted to make up for lost time. Mitchell scored 25 points in his much-anticipated return from a sprained ankle and the Utah Jazz overcame Ja Morant's franchise-record 47 points in a 141-129 victory over the Memphis Grizzlies on Wednesday night, tying the first-round playoff series at a game apiece. It's easy to go out there and try and hit a home run to start the game, but the game's not won in the first five minutes,'' Mitchell said.

  • Chris Paul dismisses Frank Vogel calling his play dirty: 'We're just playing basketball'

    “I don’t know anything about that. I have absolutely nothing to say about that. We’re just playing basketball and competing,” Paul told Yahoo Sports.

  • Golf-Koepka angry after getting 'dinged' in gallery frenzy

    Brooks Koepka reacted angrily after being buffeted by spectators when officials lost control of the gallery at the final hole of the PGA Championship on Sunday. After Koepka and champion Phil Mickelson had played their shots to the final green, hundreds if not thousands of spectators swarmed the fairway in scenes reminiscent of British Opens of a previous era. Mickelson was shepherded through the heaving masses by a few police and marshals, and soon emerged into a protected area near the green, but it was some time before Koepka emerged to sanctuary.

  • Motor racing-Ferrari detect no serious damage to Leclerc's gearbox

    Leclerc crashed in the last minute of qualifying on Saturday, securing pole but dashing the hopes of rivals who had to abort their final flying laps. The impact raised fears that the 23-year-old could lose the pole if the gearbox needed replacing, triggering a penalty that would drop Leclerc to sixth on the grid and promote Red Bull's title contender Max Verstappen to pole.

  • Soccer-Lewandowski breaks Mueller's 49-year scoring record on final day

    MUNICH, Germany (Reuters) -Bayern Munich striker Robert Lewandowski broke Gerd Mueller's 49-year-old Bundesliga goal-scoring record for a single season on Saturday when he netted for the 41st time in the last minute of their last match, a 5-2 win over Augsburg. The Poland striker is already second on the all-time scorers list in the Bundesliga with 277 goals, behind only Mueller's 365. Mueller set the previous record of 40 goals in the 1971/72 season, which Lewandowski equalled last week.

  • Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson wins NBA Sixth Man honor

    Utah Jazz guard Jordan Clarkson won the Kia NBA Sixth Man Award, learning of the accomplishment while sitting with teammate Joe Ingles during a TNT interview. The two carved out a spot in league history, too, marking the first one-two finish by teammates in Sixth Man voting. Clarkson is the first player in Jazz franchise history to win the award.

  • Anthony Davis with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns

    Anthony Davis (Los Angeles Lakers) with a dunk vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • Soccer-Real Madrid beat Villarreal but end season second

    MADRID (Reuters) -Real Madrid ended the season second in La Liga despite a late 2-1 win over Villarreal at home on Saturday. Real's victory was not enough to win the league as Atletico Madrid beat Valladolid 2-1 to claim their first title since 2014. "The champions are the team who win the most games, and there's no excuses from us," midfielder Casemiro said.

  • Brooks Koepka wasn't happy with the mob of fans surrounding Phil Mickelson at the PGA Championship

    “Yeah, it’s cool for Phil. But getting dinged a few times isn’t exactly my idea of fun.”

  • Soccer-Villarreal win Europa League after marathon shootout victory over Man United

    GDANSK, Poland (Reuters) -Villarreal goalkeeper Geronimo Rulli kept his composure to score in a nerve-shredding, seemingly never-ending shootout then denied David de Gea as his side won their first major trophy by beating Manchester United 11-10 on penalties in the Europa League final on Wednesday. After a tense encounter finished 1-1 following extra time, Argentine Rulli stepped up after every on-field player scored their spot kicks and he comfortably beat Spaniard De Gea, who finally buckled under the pressure in the unfamiliar role of taking rather than facing a penalty. In the first European final to be played in front of a crowd in two years amid the COVID-19 pandemic, Villarreal survived a tough second half before going on to edge the longest shootout in any European final.

  • UFC Vegas 27 results: Font heavily out strikes Garbrandt for unanimous decision victory

    No. 3 ranked bantamweight Rob Font picked up a unanimous decision victory over no. 4 ranked contender Cody Garbrandt in the main event of UFC Vegas 27. Throughout the fight Font successfully utilized his decisive reach advantage and frequently landed punches with incredibly impressive jabs that led to well put together combinations that noticeably stung Garbrandt. Font landed a total of 180 significant strikes and threw a total amount of 358 significant strikes. With the victory, Font extends his winning streak to four, and this impressive and decisive striking clinic on Garbrandt can only guarantee a title eliminator with a contender at the top of the already outrageously stacked bantamweight division. UFC Vegas 27 results: Carla Esparza gets second round TKO victory over Yan Xiaonan in co-main event Carla Esparza and Yan Xiaonan at UFC Vegas 27 - Photo by Getty Images Carla Esparza extended her winning streak to five after she defeated Yan Xiaonan impressively by second round TKO in the co-main event of UFC Vegas 27. Esparza utilized her wrestling skill from the get-go, taking down Xiaonan and dominating her on the ground in the first round. Toward the end of the first, Esparza opened up Xiaonan in side saddle position with a nasty cut on Xiaonan’s head. The second round spelt the end for Xiaonan. Esparza got Xiaonan in the crucifix position and rained strikes in rapid succession until the fight was stopped. With the victory, Esparza inserted herself into title contention and possesses a legitimate case to be next up to face Rose Namajunas in a strawweight title rematch. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jared Vanderaa gets unanimous decision win against Justin Tafa in bloodbath Jared Vanderaa vs. Justin Tafa - Photo by Getty Images Jared Vanderaa secured the first UFC victory of his career as he defeated Justin Tafa by unanimous decision. The first round was all Vanderaa’s. The American was strategic with his gameplan in the first round as he wisely picked his shots and decisively oustruck Tafa and utilized heavy body kicks to take the first. The tides changed, however, as Tafa hit Vanderaa with some big shots and opened up a nasty cut on Vanderaa’s head despite the fact that Vanderaa still outstruck Tafa by 27 significant strikes in the second round. Vanderaa found his composure again in the third round, though, as he put together impressive combinations and landed the highest amount of significant strikes on Tafa in the third round out of the first two with 49. All in all, it was an entertaining slugfest between two upcoming heavyweights in a potential fight of the night contender. Vanderaa advanced to 11-5 with his victory over Tafa. UFC Vegas 27 results: Jack Hermansson gets unanimous decision victory over Edmen Shahbazyan in main card opener Jack Hermansson vs. Edmen Shahbazyan - Photo by Getty Images Jack Hermansson is back. The no. 7 ranked middleweight utilized his ground game to scoop a unanimous decision victory over no. 10 ranked contender Edmen Shahbazyan in the main card opener at UFC Vegas 27. It appeared Shahbazyan outstruck Hermansson in the first and one could argue he won that round. But after that, Hermansson exercised his superior ground game and utilized ground and pound to land vicious strikes throughout the latter rounds. While the second round was a little bit of a toss up, it would not be far fetched to say Hermansson won the last two, and he decisively won the third round. With this win, Hermansson is back in the win column after he lost to Marvin Vettori in December 2020. Shahbazyan on the other hand, drops to two losses in a row as he suffered a third-round TKO loss to Derek Brunson in August 2020. UFC Vegas 27 live results: Rob Font vs. Cody Garbrandt

  • LeBron James with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns

    LeBron James (Los Angeles Lakers) with a deep 3 vs the Phoenix Suns, 05/23/2021

  • NFL to investigate Eugene Chung's discrimination claim amid calls for a probe

    Chung was allegedly told during a job interview with a team that he was 'not the right minority.'