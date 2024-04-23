Crichton excited for Scottish Cup 'spectacle' as Old Firm collide

Leanne Crichton says form will go out the window in the Women's Scottish Cup semi-final between Celtic and Rangers at Hampden on Saturday.

Rangers have already won the SWPL Cup and are chasing a treble, but lost their long hold on top spot in the table last week with defeat by Hearts, allowing Celtic to go two points clear.

"I hope it's going to be a cracker," former Scotland and Glasgow City midfielder Crichton told the BBC's Behind the Goals podcast.

"I don't think there's an awful lot between the sides, they've both been really impressive over the course of the season.

"Rangers had that early momentum, real consistency to their performances and they managed to open up that lead at the top.

"Of late, Celtic have thrown the cat among the pigeons, they've really put together some top performances and added goals into the mix as well.

"I still think when it comes down to the Old Firm game you can never call it based on form. It comes down to who is going to handle the occasion, tactically who is going to get it right on the day.

"Even substitutions when you get to the latter stages of the game when there's not an awful lot between the sides so then it comes down to the two managers and who can get it right.

"It is going to be another spectacle in the women's game."