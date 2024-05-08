Crichton 'astonished' at Olid's PFA shortlist exclusion

Leanne Crichton says she was "genuinely astonished" that Hearts’ Eva Olid did not feature in the SWPL’s manager of the year shortlist.

Rangers’ Jo Potter claimed the PFA prize, with Partick Thistle boss Brian Graham and Hibernian head coach Grant Scott the other nominees.

Crichton took exception to Scott’s inclusion over Olid, whose side have sealed fourth place in the SWPL for a second year running while progressing to the Women’s Scottish Cup final.

Olid’s Hearts have also surpassed last season’s points total with three games to spare and are currently 11 clear of Grant’s Hibs.

"I couldn’t believe Scott was included and Olid wasn’t, with her side comfortably fourth in the league and in a national cup final," ex-Scotland international Crichton said on the Behind The Goals podcast.

"I was genuinely astonished. They're 11 points better off than Hibs. If you don’t include the cup final, because the voting maybe happened before the semis, I still don’t see how she was overlooked."

Scotland captain Rachel Corsie added: "I agree, Olid had a very good year. She deserves more credit this year than last year.

"Last year they maintained a good level, to achieve that again in the second year is always going to more difficult. At very least she should’ve been nominated."