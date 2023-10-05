Crews Tackle Reactivated Canary Islands Wildfire Said to Be Contained in August

Around 3,000 people were evacuated in Tenerife, Spain, on Wednesday, October 4, following the reactivation of a wildfire that was considered controlled in late August, Canary Islands President Fernando Clavijo said.

Early on October 5, officials said the fire had been “aggravated in the last few hours” due to warm, windy conditions.

This footage, released by the Emergency Services of the Canary Islands, showed an aerial perspective of the reactivated blaze in the “upper area of Santa Ursula.”

Alongside the video, the emergency services said that 10 helicopters were sent to the region on Thursday morning, October 5.

The fire burned at least 14,000 hectares (around 54 square miles) in August.

The current flareup affects about 30 hectares (74 acres) of land, local media said. Credit: Canary Islands Emergency Services via Storyful