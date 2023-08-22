Crews on scene as fire destroys multiple apartments in Bellevue
Crews are on the scene of a fire in Bellevue that has reached multiple apartments.
The Bellevue Fire Department first posted about the 3-alarm fire at 3:09 pm on Tuesday.
The fire broke out at 15th Avenue Northeast and Northeast 16th Street.
Crews on scene of an active multi-family structure fire at 152nd AVE NE and. NE 16TH ST. PIO en route. Updates to follow. pic.twitter.com/eQK0Obw4Th
— Bellevue Fire Dept (@BvueFD) August 22, 2023