Excitement builds for inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (WBTW) — Excitement is already filling the air at the Dunes Golf and Beach Club, and workers are getting ready for the highly anticipated inaugural Myrtle Beach Classic PGA Tour event.

Crews have been working tirelessly to prepare the course for some of the world’s best golfers and their fans. Thousands of people will be at the Dunes to watch their favorite players, but they might not realize how much hard work goes on behind the scenes.

Facilities director Albert Carswell, who has been at the Dunes Club for a year and a half, said it has been a lot of fun to help set up for the tournament, which runs Thursday through Sunday.

“It’s been great,” he said. “Everyone’s been awesome to work with. The prep of the golf course and the clubhouse, everything’s coming along just fine, but it’s going to be here before we know it, and it’ll be gone, and we’ll enjoy it while it’s here.”

Carswell said there will be many fun events to go along with the golfing.

“We’re having a couple of concerts on the lawn,” he said. We’re having the parachuters coming off the beach on Thursday evening at 5 o’clock, so it’s going to be a full week of entertainment and a beautiful week of golf.”

Carswell said that even though he will be working he hopes he will be able to see some golf.

“I hope I get to see some of it,” he said. “I’ll be working it, so I’ll be in the locker room and wherever else they’ll need me.”

It has been months of hard work and even though the tournament is right around the corner, the job doesn’t stop there. Carswell said he will help wherever he is needed.

“Anything that they need, the organization needs, we’re here to jump on, help them and help prep the golf course,” he said.

