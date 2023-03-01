Crews Law gets offer from Michigan State football

A potential member of the ‘all-name’ team, Crews Law has received an offer from Michigan State to play football. Law, a native of Nashville, is a linebacker prospect that stands 6-foot-1 and weighs 220 pounds.

Law is a 3-star prospect according to 247Sports, and holds additional power five offers from Cincinnati, Duke, Georgia Tech, Kentucky, Louisville, Mississippi State, Missouri, North Carolina, Ole Miss, Purdue, Stanford, USC, Vanderbilt, Virginia Tech, Wake Forest, West Virginia and Wisconsin.

