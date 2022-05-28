Crew members for Nos. 31, 50 teams ejected in pre-qualifying inspection; six cars sent to rear

CONCORD, N.C. — NASCAR officials ejected two crew members Saturday after pre-qualifying inspection for the Cup Series’ Coca-Cola 600 at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

Two teams failed inspection twice during Saturday’s scrutinizing — the No. 31 Kaulig Racing Chevrolet team for driver Justin Haley and the No. 50 The Money Team Racing Chevy for driver Kaz Grala. Ejected were No. 31 engineer Alexander Pelican and No. 50 engineer Tim Norman.

Haley ranks 23rd in the NASCAR Cup Series standings heading into Sunday’s annual 600-miler (6 p.m. ET, FOX, PRN, SiriusXM). Grala is set for his third Cup Series start of the year for the part-time TMT Racing operation.

Additionally, NASCAR officials confirmed pre-race Sunday that the following cars will go to the rear of the field: the No. 7 Chevrolet of Corey LaJoie (backup car); and the No. 5 Chevrolet of Kyle Larson, the No. 10 Ford of Aric Almirola, the No. 41 Ford of Cole Custer, the No. 47 Chevrolet of Ricky Stenhouse Jr. and the No. 50 Chevrolet of Grala (unapproved adjustments for all).