Crewe sign Bristol City defender Knight-Lebel

Crewe Alexandra have made their second summer signing by bringing in teenage Bristol City defender Jamie Knight-Lebel on a season-long loan.

The 19-year-old follows the arrival of experienced striker Kane Hemmings.

The Alex have lost two players since being in the League Two play-off final in May - former captain Luke Offord and striker Elliott Nevitt to Gillingham.

Knight-Lebel, a Canada Under-20 international who signed a new three-year deal with the Robins in March, has a January recall clause in his loan deal with Crewe.