Crewe Alexandra 0-3 Wrexham: Already-promoted visitors stroll to victory

Wrexham strolled to a win that left 10-man hosts Crewe Alexandra sweating on their League Two play-off hopes.

Paul Mullin's assist gave Ollie Palmer the chance to open the scoring for the visitors.

Palmer returned the favour for Mullin to double already-promoted Wrexham's lead by the break.

After Crewe defender Ryan Cooney was sent off for handball, Andy Cannon added Wrexham's third as Phil Parkinson's side rose to second place.

Crewe, who are fifth, will keep a keen eye on the day's later games before preparing for their final scheduled league game against Colchester United on Saturday, 27 April.