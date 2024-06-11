Crew sign French midfielder Dylan Chambost

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew have added a new midfielder to the roster from one of France’s most successful clubs.

The club announced it has signed midfielder Dylan Chambost from AS Saint-Etienne, who just earned promotion back to Ligue 1, the French top division on a two-year deal with a club option for 2027. Chambost will occupy an international roster spot and won’t join the team until July 18, when the MLS’ secondary transfer window opens.

Chambost is the first signing for the Crew since new general manager Issa Tall took over less than one week ago. “Dylan is an experienced and versatile player who possesses technical and tactical abilities that will suit our style of play. We are pleased to add a player of his caliber and skillset, which matches the specific profile we identified with Wilfried Nancy for our roster.” said Tall.

Buckeye golfers Maxwell Moldovan, Neal Shipley qualify for U.S. Open

The 26-year-old from Annecy primarily played as an attacking midfielder but has stepped in to play a deeper midfield role or on the wings. Chambost played 61 games and scored nine goals for Saint-Etienne in his second stint with the club which began in 2022. He played in Ligue 1 with Troyes during the 2021-22 season before returning to Saint-Etienne.

Nancy, who was born in Le Havre, France, now has three French-born players on the roster. Chambost joins center-backs Rudy Camacho (born in L’Arbresle) and Steven Moreira, who was born in Noisy-le-Grand but represents the African nation Cape Verde in international play.

Columbus returns to the pitch on Friday when they take on New York City FC at Yankee Stadium. This is the Crew’s first game since falling 3-0 to Pachuca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1. The Black & Gold enter Friday’s game in seventh place in the Eastern Conference standings.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.