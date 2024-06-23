Crew rout Sporting KC, 4-0, in final match for midfielder Aidan Morris

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — In Aidan Morris’ final appearance in the Black and Gold, the Crew sent the midfielder off with a dominant 4-0 win over Sporting Kansas City on Saturday at Lower.com Field.

Cucho Hernandez scored a hat trick in the victory, with one of the goals assisted by Morris. Christian Ramirez recorded the other goal as Columbus bounced back from a 2-1 loss to Inter Miami earlier this week.

Justin Haire named head baseball coach at Ohio State

Morris, who will head to Middlesbrough later this year, was introduced last in the starting lineup to the roar of the crowd in the Crew’s first home game since losing to FC Cincinnati last month. He then walked off to a standing ovation when he was subbed out for Sean Zawadzki in the 60th minute. The 22-year-old, who helped Columbus win two MLS Cups in the span of four years, was then honored in a special postgame ceremony.

Cucho got the scoring started in the 32nd minute when he took a feed from Max Arfsten from the left side and struck the back of the net with his left foot. Then during stoppage time of the first half, Morris lobbed the ball from the right and into the box where Cucho deflected it into the netting off his right foot to give Columbus a 2-0 lead heading into the halftime break.

Ramirez extended the Crew lead to 3-0 after a breakaway attack led to a goal in the 66th minute. Cucho then converted a free kick into a goal in the 71st for his ninth goal of the season and 34th of his MLS career with Columbus. The hat trick marks Cucho’s first since last September against Chicago.

The win marks the Crew’s first at home in MLS play since March 16. Columbus have now won five of its last six MLS matches and will next play New England on the road on June 29.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.