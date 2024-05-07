Crew reschedule two games to make room for CONCACAF final

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus Crew games have been pushed back as the team makes more room to prepare for the CONCACAF Champions Cup final.

The club announced that two MLS regular season games, originally scheduled to be played in the spring, have been pushed back to the fall. The Crew’s May 29 game against the New England Revolution will now be played on Oct. 12 with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off time.

On June 1, Columbus was originally scheduled to play the Seattle Sounders at Lower.com Field but now are set to face Mexican club Pachuca on the road on that date in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final. The Crew-Sounders match has been pushed back to Sept. 7.

Tickets for both the Crew-Revolution and Crew-Sounders matches will remain valid and will now list the new dates.

CONCACAF originally had the Champions Cup final scheduled for June 2, but moved the game to June 1 to not overlap with the June 2 Mexican presidential election.

The schedule changes for the Black & Gold mean the team will now have a full week to rest and travel for its final at Pachuca. The winner of the CONCACAF Champions Cup will clinch a berth in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup, which will take place in the United States.

Columbus will be back on the field on Saturday when they welcome rivals FC Cincinnati to Lower.com Field for the next chapter of the Hell is Real rivalry. Kick-off is set for 7:45 p.m.

