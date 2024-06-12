Crew players visit hospital’s maternity ward

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) – It was a special delivery at the maternity ward at Riverside Methodist Hospital Wednesday, and it wasn’t just newborns.

Players from the Columbus Crew stopped by to help inspire the next generation of soccer fans.

The players spend the day handing out gifts to families, patients, and workers.

The visit comes a little more than a week before the Crew hosts Legacy Night, part of a joint commitment from the team and OhioHealth to make a positive impact on the community.

Legacy Night is scheduled for June 22 at Lower.com Field, and to help celebrate, all fans at the match will receive a Gold Out t-shirt, and all babies born at OhioHealth hospitals that day will get a gold onesie.

