Crew’s Patrick Schulte, Aidan Morris called to U.S. Olympic training camp roster

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Two Columbus Crew players are one step closer to being Olympians this summer in Paris.

Goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and midfielder Aidan Morris have been called up by head coach Marko Mitrovic to the 25-man roster for the last training camp before the Olympics. The camp will take place in Kansas City, Kansas and serve as the final preparation for the 2024 Summer Olympics in Paris as Team USA will play a friendly on June 11 against Japan.

Extra holes and an ace highlight Ohio State’s deep run in NCAA Championship

The 25-man roster will be cut down to 18. Men’s Olympic soccer rosters must include players under the age of 23 with three overaged players allowed onto the team. Schulte turned 23 in March and Morris does not turn 23 until November.

USA Olympic training camp roster

Goalkeepers (2): Patrick Schulte (Columbus Crew), Gaga Slonina (Chelsea)

Defenders (7): Nathan Harriel (Philadelphia Union), Jalen Neal (LA Galaxy), Bryan Reynolds (KVC Westerlo), John Tolkin (New York Red Bulls), Jonathan Tomkinson (Norwich City), Caleb Wiley (Atlanta United), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC)

Midfielders (7): Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids), Gianluca Busio (Venezia), Benjamin Cremaschi (Inter Miami), Jack McGlynn (Philadelphia Union), Aidan Morris (Columbus Crew), Rokas Pukstas (Hajduk Split), Tanner Tessmann (Venezia)

Attackers (9): Paxten Aaronson (Eintracht Frankfurt), Esmir Bajraktarevic (New England Revolution), Taylor Booth (Utrecht), Cade Cowell (Guadalajara), Damion Downs (FC Koln), Johan Gomez (Eintracht Braunschweig), Duncan McGuire (Orlando City), Kevin Paredes (Wolfsburg), Griffin Yow (KVC Westerlo)

The two MLS Cup champions look likely to be included in the roster going to Paris, which is the first men’s U.S. Soccer team to qualify for the Olympics since 2008. Schulte and Morris have been instrumental in the Crew’s recent success and will both likely start in the CONCACAF Champions Cup Final on Saturday at Pachuca.

Team USA opens its Olympic campaign with a massive match on July 24 against the hosts France at 3 p.m. in Marseille. The Americans’ remaining group stage matches will be on July 27 against New Zealand in Marseille and a July 30 match versus Guinea in Saint-Etienne.

You can watch full coverage of the Paris Olympics exclusively on NBC4 and NBC Universal channels.

Copyright 2024 Nexstar Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NBC4 WCMH-TV.