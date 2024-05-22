Crew move July 3 kick-off against Nashville SC before Red, White & BOOM!

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — Columbus Crew fans looking to celebrate the Fourth of July at Lower.com Field will have to make a slight scheduling adjustment.

The Crew announced its July 3 game against Nashville SC will now kick-off at 6:30 p.m., one hour earlier than the original kick-off time of 7:30 p.m. The adjustment was made to accommodate the central Ohio community gathering in Downtown Columbus that night for holiday festivities, including Red, White & BOOM!, the largest fireworks show in the Midwest.

With a 6:30 p.m. kick-off for the Crew match, the final whistle should blow sometime around 9 p.m. with the fireworks expected to begin off the banks of the Scioto River around 10 p.m. NBC4 will provide exclusive live coverage of the fireworks show on-air, on nbc4i.com and the NBC4 app.

The Black & Gold will be back on the pitch on Saturday when they travel to face Orlando City. Columbus is looking to extend its MLS winning streak to three games before they travel to Mexico to face Pachuca in the CONCACAF Champions Cup final on June 1.

The Crew have a long stretch with no games at Lower.com Field and won’t return home until a June 22 match against Sporting Kansas City.

