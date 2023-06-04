Crew member of No. 43 Legacy Motor Club injured on pit road

Thomas Hatcher, the front tire changer for the No. 43 Legacy Motor Club Chevrolet, was injured on pit road during Sunday’s NASCAR Cup Series race at World Wide Technology Raceway.

Hatcher, who was changing tires for driver Erik Jones, got tangled up with another crew member and fell to the ground during a sequence of pit stops at Lap 180. A NASCAR spokesperson confirmed Hatcher was transported to an area medical facility.

Houston Stamper, the front tire changer for the No. 45 Toyota, filled in after the 23XI Racing entry crashed out of competition.

This story will be updated.