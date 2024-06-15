Crew’s Jacen Russell-Rowe selected for Canada’s Copa America squad

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — A Columbus Crew forward will be away from the team for a few weeks and suiting up for his country in a major tournament.

Jacen Russell-Rowe has been selected as part of Canada’s squad for this summer’s Copa America tournament in the United States. This is the first time the Canucks are playing in the oldest international tournament in existence which traditionally includes just the South American nations.

This year, the USA is hosting the tournament and is one of six CONCACAF nations that will compete with the 10 South American teams.

The 21-year-old Black & Gold attacker has had a productive start to the season, appearing in 11 MLS games and scoring three goals. Russell-Rowe also played in each of the Crew’s CONCACAF Champions Cup matches on the team’s road to the final, scoring two goals in the semifinals.

The Canadians will play in the opening game of this summer’s Copa America against world champions and Copa America champions Argentina on Thursday in Atlanta. Russell-Rowe has played five times for Canada and is searching for his first goal.

Columbus returns to MLS play on Wednesday when they travel to face Inter Miami. The Crew are currently on a four-match winning streak in league play with all four wins on the road. Miami will be without stars Lionel Messi (Argentina) and Luis Suarez (Uruguay) as they have also been called-up for Copa America.

