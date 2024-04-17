Crew head coach Wilfried Nancy agrees to contract extension

A previous report on the Crew’s 2023 MLS Cup title can be seen in the player above.

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Columbus Crew’s head coach is here to stay.

The club announced Wednesday morning that Wilfried Nancy has agreed to a contract extension to stay on as the Black & Gold head coach. The Crew did not specify how long the extension is for the MLS Cup winning head coach.

The 47-year-old from France became the Crew manager in 2023 after previous head coach Caleb Porter was fired at the end of the 2022 season. Under Nancy, Columbus adopted an aggressive, attacking style of play that helped the team to third place in the Eastern Conference last season.

The Crew went on to win its third MLS Cup in Nancy’s first season with the club. The historic MLS Cup Playoff run included an extra time comeback win over rivals FC Cincinnati in the eastern conference final and the 2-1 MLS Cup final win over Los Angeles FC at Lower.com Field. The victory made Nancy the first Black head coach to win MLS Cup.

Columbus has picked up where it left off in 2023 under Nancy, suffering just one defeat in its first eight MLS matches and making more history. The Crew has qualified for its first-ever CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal after an upset victory over Tigres. The Black & Gold will face Monterrey in the semifinals.

“We have a clear vision as a Club of what we want to do and how we can achieve it, and we can continue to write our story and evoke emotions,” wrote Nancy in a statement. “With humility, I’m very proud of what we have accomplished together during the past year, but most importantly, I am pleased with how we are focused on growing together and working to improve as a team and individuals.”

Nancy and the Crew return to the pitch on Saturday to face the Portland Timbers in MLS play in Columbus. After that, Columbus hosts Monterrey on April 24 for the first leg of the CONCACAF Champions Cup semifinal.

