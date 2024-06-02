Crew fans gather and leave watch party disappointed after 3-0 loss to Pachuca

COLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The CONCACAF Champions Cup final has come and gone. The Columbus Crew traveled all the way to Mexico to take on C.F. Pachuca and lost 3-0.

This was the first time the Crew played in the final game of the continental competition. While the game didn’t take place in Columbus, hundreds of fans dressed in black and gold and packed the plaza and the stands at Lower.com Field.

There was a lot of excitement before the game. And there was a lot of cheering and booing during as fans had their eyes glued to the screen.

“Look at this family. This is our family. We’re building the city,” Crew fan Napoleon Silva said.

This was one of the biggest matches in the club’s history with the winner of the game booking a spot in the 2025 FIFA Club World Cup.

“We’re at the top of the league right now,” Silva said.

Hundreds of fans spent their Saturday night at Lower.com Field bringing their own chairs. One family even brought an air mattress. This was also a great opportunity to stock up on some new merch.

“The Crew has such an amazing fan base, and it’s always an amazing time. Everyone’s so excited and ready to cheer them on,” Crew supporter Grace Ortiz said.

Despite the loss, other fans appreciated the atmosphere of watching the game together at Lower.com Field.

“It’s a really good atmosphere where everybody’s cheering and saying, ‘Go Crew!’ and it’s just really fun to be at the game,” supporter Kylie Mayhugh said.

Whether this was their first-ever Crew game, or if they’ve been a fan for life, everyone bonded over one thing: their love for this team.

“This is what gets us together. This is the opportunity that we get together,” Silva said.



Even though this isn’t the outcome fans wanted, they’re still proud that they made it this far and are looking forward to the next home game. The Crew will return to Lower.com Field on June 22 to host Kansas City.

“We’re always in a good mood for some music, food, fun and soccer,” Crew fan Dorothy Hassan said. “All a win.”

