Crew into CONCACAF Champions Cup quarters after Houston draw

Columbus striker Cucho Hernandez's goal helped the MLS champions advance to the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals on Tuesday

Columbus Crew advanced to the quarter-finals of the CONCACAF Champions Cup on Tuesday after a 1-1 draw with Houston Dynamo secured a 2-1 aggregate victory.

Major League Soccer champions Columbus, leading 1-0 from last week's first leg, were set on the way to victory after Cucho Hernandez fired them into a 40th minute lead.

The Colombian striker rifled home a low shot from just inside the penalty area to beat Houston goalkeeper Steve Clark at the near post.

Columbus controlled the game thereafter and never looked like relinquishing their grip on a last eight berth until a last-gasp equaliser from Houston.

Columbus defender Steven Moreira was adjudged to have handled a cross on 88 minutes to concede a penalty, and Griffin Dorsey stepped up to drill home the spot-kick.

That left it 1-1 on the night but Houston were unable to find the second goal that would have taken them into the quarter-finals as Columbus advanced.

Two other MLS teams will attempt to reach the CONCACAF Champions Cup quarter-finals later Wednesday.

Philadelphia Union travel to Mexican side Pachuca after a goal-less first leg last week, while Orlando City take on 2020 CONCACAF Champions League winners Tigres UANL in another MLS-Mexico tie.

