The crew chiefs for Kurt Busch and Daniel Suarez have each been fined for having one lug nut unsecured following Sunday’s race at New Hampshire Motor Speedway.

Busch’s crew chief, Tony Gibson, and Suarez’s, Scott Graves, were each fined $10,000 by NASCAR.

There were no other penalties issued from the New Hampshire race weekend.

Follow @DanielMcFadin and on Facebook