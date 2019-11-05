Crew chiefs for Chris Buescher, Tyler Reddick named for 2020 Cup season

Luke Lambert has been tapped by Roush Fenway Racing to serve as crew chief for Chris Buescher and his No. 17 Ford in 2020, the team announced Tuesday.

Lambert will join the team after working with Daniel Hemric on Richard Childress Racing’s No. 8 Chevrolet this season.

“We are certainly excited to have Luke Lambert joining our organization and taking over the reins of the No. 17 program,” team owner Jack Roush said in a press release. “Luke has a strong engineering background and also the ability to energize and lead a team. We look forward to pairing him with Chris next season and seeing what they can do on the track.”

With two races left in the season, Lambert and rookie Hemric have two top 10s, including a fifth-place finish at Talladega.

Lambert has 258 races as a Cup crew chief since 2011 with one win in 2017 with Ryan Newman.

He also served as Elliott Sadler‘s crew chief in the Xfinity Series in 2012 where they won four races together.

Taking over for Lambert on RCR’s No. 8 Chevy next year will be Randall Burnett, who will be paired with Tyler Reddick. They work together in the Xfinity Series.

Reddick and Burnett have five wins together this season. Reddick is third in the standings ahead of Saturday’s Xfinity elimination race at ISM Raceway (3:30 p.m. ET on NBC).

Burnett has been with RCR since 2017.

NEWS: Luke Lambert will step down as crew chief of the No. 8 NASCAR Cup Series program at the conclusion of the 2019 NASCAR race season. Randall Burnett will assume the crew chief duties for the No. 8 team and driver Tyler Reddick for the 2020 race season. pic.twitter.com/61g24MdePn — RCR (@RCRracing) November 5, 2019





Thank you @Rchildress3 for the opportunity and thank you to all my @RCRracing teammates and friends for 14 years of great memories! I look forward to finishing strong these next two weeks. I’m excited about my future with @roushfenway and thankful for the opportunity. — Luke Lambert (@LukeLambertCC) November 5, 2019



