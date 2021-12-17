Front Row Motorsports crew chief Drew Blickensderfer has informed the organization that he is leaving to “pursue other options,” the organization announced Friday.

Blickensderfer was crew chief for driver Michael McDowell and FRM’s No. 34 team since the 2019 season.

“Drew helped lead the No. 34 team to new heights since coming to Front Row Motorsports, highlighted by winning the Daytona 500,” FRM team owner Bob Jenkins said in a statement. “We are now in the process of securing the next leader in our organization to continue the solid foundation that has been built.

“That process has begun, and we will move quickly. We wish Drew the best in his next endeavors.”

McDowell and Blickensderfer won the Daytona 500 this season, giving FRM its second NASCAR Cup Series playoff berth (Chris Buescher – 2016).

It was also Blickensderfer’s second victory in “The Great American Race.” In his very first race as a Cup crew chief, he and Matt Kenseth won the 2009 Daytona 500 for the team now known as RFK Racing.

McDowell was eliminated from this season’s Cup playoffs after the opening Round of 16. Even so, he tied or outright set career-highs this season in top-five finishes (two), top-10 finishes (five), average finish (20.5), and points finish (16th).

Altogether, McDowell and Blickensderfer posted one win, four top-five finishes and 11 top-10 finishes in 108 races as a driver-crew chief combo.

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR likely using 670 horsepower at most tracks for Next Gen engine in... Extended cut: Memorable moments of 2021 NASCAR season Xfinity: Our Motorsports fielding three full-time cars in 2022

Crew chief Drew Blickensderfer leaving Front Row Motorsports originally appeared on NBCSports.com