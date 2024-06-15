Crew beats short-handed NYCFC 3-2, extends win streak to 3 games

NEW YORK (AP) — Mohamed Farsi, Christian Ramírez and Juan “Cucho” Hernández each scored a goal to help the Columbus Crew beat short-handed New York City FC 3-2 Friday night in a battle between to of the hottest teams in MLS.

Mitja Ilenic was shown a straight red card (denial of a goal-scoring opportunity) in the 39th minute and New York City played a man down the rest of the way but 19-year-old Agustín Ojeda scored a few minutes later. Santiago Rodríguez played a through ball to a streaking Alonso Martínez, who dropped a one-touch back-heel pass to Ojeda for the finish from 15 yards out that gave NYCFC a 1-0 lead in the 44th.

Ramírez tapped in from point-blank range to make it 1-1 in the 48th minute and Farsi followed with a goal in the 53rd to give Columbus the lead for good. Cucho, at the top of the area, back-heeled a ball to Max Arfsten, whose shot from the left side was deflected by goalkeeper Matt Freese, but Farsi was there for the tap-in putback that made it 2-1.

Columbus (7-2-6) has won four games in a row and has just one loss its in its last 10 matches.

NYCFC (9-6-2) had its five-game win streak snapped and lost for just the second time in its last 10 outings.

Kickoff was delayed about 75 minutes due to inclement weather.

Cucho converted from the penalty spot in the 65th minute to give the Crew the 3-1 lead.

The 24-year-old Rodríguez capped the scoring when he slipped behind the defense and ran onto a long arcing ball played by Maxi Moralez, hesitated to beat goalkeeper Patrick Schulte and rolled the ball into an empty in the 86th.

Freese had nine saves for NYCFC. Schulte stopped four shots for Columbus.

