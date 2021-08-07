Cretin-Derham Hall point guard Tre Holloman, the state's top 2022 recruit, commits to Michigan State

Aug. 7—The top basketball recruit in the state in the Class of 2022 is Michigan State bound. Cretin-Derham Hall floor general Tre Holloman announced his commitment to Tom Izzo's Spartans on his Twitter account Saturday afternoon.

"1000% COMMITTED. SPARTAN DAWG #GoGreen #Sparty," Holloman tweeted.

The 6-foot-2 point guard out of St. Paul is a four-star recruit and the 11th-ranked point guard nationally in the Class of 2022, per 247Sport's composite rankings.

Holloman averaged 20.3 points, 9.3 assists, 4.7 rebounds and 4.2 steals a game for Cretin-Derham Hall as a junior, leading the Raiders all the way to the Class 4A boys basketball state title game before falling to Wayzata.

Holloman's top six schools at the end of his recruitment were Michigan State, Oklahoma State, Dayton, Illinois, Marquette and the hometown Gophers.

Holloman is also a standout safety and receiver for the Raiders' football team. High school football practice in Minnesota begins Aug. 16.