Crestwood Girls Lacrosse Secures One Seed with 9-6 Win Over Wyoming Seminary

P.J. Washington dropped a playoff career-high 29 points to help the Mavericks pull off a huge win in Game 2 on Thursday night.
NFL first-round draft pick Terrion Arnold says the Las Vegas Raiders nearly took him with the No. 13 selection but opted for Brock Bowers on a coin flip. The Raiders deny that was the case.
With more than two weeks of fantasy baseball data available to us, Dalton Del Don exposes the statistics we should be wary of.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don debuts The Scorecard, a weekly series featuring his takes on key MLB player notes.
Many fantasy managers become too afraid of making a mistake, of making a wrong decision. Scott Pianowski explains why that fear is a detriment.
Fantasy baseball analyst Scott Pianowski takes some time to answer some pressing questions in his latest mailbag.
Draft week has arrived and with that comes our final installment of 'Mock Draft Mondays'. We go out with a bang as The Athletic's Dane Brugler joins Matt Harmon to share his five favorite picks in his latest seven-round mock draft. Yes, Brugler doesn't just put together 'The Beast' but a seven round mock. Everything you need to get ready for Thursday night.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie breaks down matchups to target and avoid and much more for the end of Week 3.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers up some big-picture trading tips before April wraps up, along with some key players to make moves on.
Starting pitchers in fantasy football have been compared to running backs in fantasy baseball — but have we made an error in not prioritizing relief pitchers more? Scott Pianowski investigates.
Georgia's star tight end, Brock Bowers, is the top prospect at his position, but will he be another Sam LaPorta for fantasy football? Andy Behrens gives his thoughts.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up some updates from around the minor leagues, leading with yet another of Baltimore's top prospects.
Dalton Del Don examines stats that are likely warping our perception of some slumping fantasy baseball performers.
Sanders put up impressive numbers in his first year at Colorado, but he displayed some bad habits that could hurt his future NFL Draft status.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens offers up a series of pickups to assist every manager, starting with a duo of Rockies ahead of a Colorado homestand.
With the fantasy basketball season in the books, Dan Titus looks back at how key rookies performed in the 2023-24 NBA season, and reveals where he'll draft them next season.
Reggie Bush took a victory lap at the Los Angeles Coliseum Thursday while delivering a message to the NCAA.
The Bucks will be without Giannis Antetokounmpo and Damian Lillard for an elimination game on Tuesday night.
Until Saturday, a kicker was the only position that hadn't been drafted from Alabama since Saban took over as the team's coach.
The Seminoles lost 23-16 to Tennessee in the first-ever BCS title game.